PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was arrested for allegedly setting a series of fires along a trail near the University of Portland on Wednesday morning.

The suspect, 38-year-old Adrienne Clark, faces four counts of reckless burning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

On Wednesday morning, fire officials received reports that a woman was setting fires along the Waud Bluff Trail near North Willamette Boulevard and North Harvard Street.

The smallest fire was 10 feet by 10 feet. The largest was 100 feet by 200 feet. The larger fire was a few feet away from cars in a University of Portland parking lot and about 50 feet away from a building at the school.

