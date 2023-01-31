Woman arrested in Arizona, charged with Portland man's murder

Members of a U.S. Marshals task force arrested Janae Kelley, 43, in connection with the deadly shooting of Aaron Follstad-Martin in July.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman wanted in connection with the July 2022 murder of a Portland man has been arrested in Arizona, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Aaron H. Follstad-Martin, 44, was found shot to death near the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on the evening of Friday, July 15.

Follstad-Martin's family and friends, led by his wife Shalonda, gathered to remember him a few days after the deadly shooting. They left flowers, candles and photos at the corner near where he was killed.

"I never thought in my 49 years that I'd be here right now. This is crazy. There is no way I should have to be here," Shalonda Follstad-Martin said at the time. "People get on these cameras and swear up and down that their family member was the best. No, he wasn't perfect, but he was a good person and he didn't deserve nothing that happened to him."

For months, PPB did not indicate that any suspect had been identified in Follstad-Martin's murder.

On Tuesday, the agency announced that 43-year-old Janae T. Kelley was arrested Jan. 27 in Chandler, Arizona by the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force. Kelley was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with Follstad-Martin's killing.

Kelley is expected to remain in Arizona pending the extradition process.

According to PPB, 2022 was another record-breaking year for homicides, with the agency recording 96 over the course of the year. Of those, 78 were shooting deaths.

Despite the record number of homicides, PPB also boasted a higher clearance rate for the year over 2021. Clearance rate refers to the share of cases in which a suspect was taken into custody, a suspect was identified but had already died, or the homicide was found to be non-criminal in nature. As of late December, PPB reported a 53% clearance rate for the year, compared to 48% in 2021.

