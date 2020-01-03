ALOHA, Ore. — Early Saturday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an injured man at the Chevron station in Aloha.

Employees reported the man was bleeding from the head and neck.

The male told deputies he had been stabbed by his girlfriend.

A short time later, a woman called the sheriff's office to report that she and her boyfriend had been fighting, and that her boyfriend stabbed her prior to leaving the home.

After a brief investigation and collecting relevant evidence deputies arrested the woman. She was uninjured at the time of her arrest.

Sabrina D. Peeler, 36, was lodged in the Washington County Jail on charges of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and first degree assault.

The male is expected to survive his injuries.

