Man who fatally shot manager at Wilsonville workplace pleads guilty

A Clackamas County prosecutor said Camilo Santiago-Santiago was fired several weeks before the shooting because he repeatedly showed up to work intoxicated.

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — A Woodburn man accused of shooting to death his former boss in 2019 has pleaded guilty to the killing and was sentenced to life in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 25-year-old Camilo Santiago-Santiago was convicted of killing 36-year-old Carl Hellinger at Heritage Specialty Foods. Hellinger was a manager at the food processing facility, and Santiago-Santiago had recently been fired from his job there.