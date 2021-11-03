Wheeler to hold news conference on gun violence

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will address the city's gun violence crisis at a news conference on Wednesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will hold a virtual news conference at 1 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the city's gun violence crisis and proposed public safety investments in the annual fall budget adjustment process.

KGW will carry the stream live in the video player above, on the KGW app and YouTube page.

Portland is grappling with a historic surge in gun violence, and has already broken annual records for shootings and homicides this year. The city passed 1,000 shootings last month, compared with 891 total shootings in 2020 and 388 in 2019.

Local lawmakers, nonprofits and law enforcement leaders held a virtual town hall last weekend to discuss the issue.

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said the rise in violence was "eroding away the sense of safety and security" in many Portland neighborhoods, and that local agencies are meeting together weekly to share information to solve cases.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said his office has been pursuing more gun prosecutions than ever before, but "by the time my office is involved the shell casings are on the ground," and called for a more preventive approach.