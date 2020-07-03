PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland woman is homebound right now after someone stole her wheelchair accessible van that was parked right in front of her house.

Donna Raymond had a stroke about two years ago and lost the ability to move the left side of her body. She lives in the Lents area of Southeast Portland and had her van stolen sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

“I don’t think it’s very nice. You don’t know what it’s like to be in this situation, “ Raymond said.

She depends on the van to not only run errands but also go to doctor appointments.

The van is a 2003 Ford Econoline with a wheelchair lift. The license plate number is 987DZW. The van is valued at between $5,000 and $8,000.

