Here's what we know about the disappearance of Leticia Martinez

SEATTLE — Leticia Martinez was last seen alive with Brett Gitchel at a Mariners game. Now, Gitchel is in custody for allegedly kidnapping and attempting to strangle her son.

Here's what we know:

The last time Leticia Martinez was seen

The Seattle Police Department said Martinez was last seen at T-Mobile Park for the Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians game on Friday, March 31.

According to the police report, it is believed Martinez drove herself to the game in her Honda CR-V.

Police released a picture of Martinez at the game with a man, later identified as Brett Gitchel, 46, who she had invited to go with her.

Family and friends told investigators that Martinez had met Gitchel at a Costco a couple of weeks before.

When questioned by investigators, Gitchel said he didn't know where Martinez was and that she left the game after she "ran into some guy."

Family and friends provided text messages to investigators that they had received from Martinez's phone on April 1 that were "odd and uncharacteristic." The police report said the author of the messages could not be verified.

Martinez's brother said multiple calls went unanswered and were eventually routed straight to voicemail.

Martinez's brother filed a missing persons report with the King County Sheriff's Office on April 2.

Police are asking for the public’s help. Police ask anyone with any information on Martinez's whereabouts to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Martinez is described as having green eyes, brown hair, being about 5-foot-9, and weighing about 135 pounds.

What happened to Leticia Martinez's son?

When Martinez's brother reported her missing, her adult son also reported to authorities that he was kidnapped by a man and that he also attempted to strangle him.

Martinez's son told investigators that he hadn't seen his mom since March 31 during the day. The police report said Martinez is her son's primary caregiver.

Martinez's son told investigators he was woken up in the middle of the night on April 2 by someone knocking on his bedroom door. He said an unknown man told him his mother had been in an accident and that he was going to take him to go see her at the hospital.

The son told investigators the man, identified as Gitchel by police, drove him around for hours before stopping somewhere in Renton. The son said Gitchel attempted to strangle him with "an unknown type of material."

Martinez's son was able to get outside of the vehicle and call 911 while Gitchel fled the area, according to investigators.

Renton police responded to the area and made contact with the son. According to the report, he was visibly upset and covered in blood. Police said due to the stress of the moment and his disability he had difficulty explaining at the time what had happened.

Two hours later, the Seattle Fire Department responded to a vehicle that was reportedly on fire in North Beacon Hill. Investigators later identified the vehicle as Martinez's Honda CR-V.

Police said Gitchel's cell phone data showed he was in the area during both incidents and that he went to a remote mountain area the day after Martinez's disappearance and the reported kidnapping of her son.

Brett Gitchel's arrest

Gitchel was taken into custody on April 4 at a Costco after he was identified by an employee for wearing the same clothes and matching the description as a suspect in a theft incident the day before.

A King County Sheriff's deputy was working in uniform in an off-duty security capacity at the Costco at the time Gitchel was recognized, according to the police report.

Police said Gitchel was wearing a Seattle Mariners wristband and hid it in his pocket before being interviewed by investigators.

Probable cause documents show he had numerous cuts and bruises. Police took his clothes for evidence and while doing so, saw what appeared to be blood on the inside of his right shoe.

During his interview, Gitchel initially denied having gone to a Mariners game recently or knowing Martinez. Police said Gitchel admitted to both going to the game and knowing Martinez after being shown a picture of her.

What happens next?

On Friday, King County Court found probable cause for attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, first-degree theft and unlawful possession of a firearm to keep Gitchel in custody.

Gitchel did not appear in court Friday and bail was not addressed. He remains in King County Jail. He then refused to appear in court for the second day in a row on Saturday for the bond hearing.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said it expects to make a formal charging decision when the case is referred to its office. The prosecutor's office said it expects to receive the required documents to make the charging decision by next week from investigators.