JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Deputies say a man was arrested after stealing wedding gifts from weddings in the Junction City area.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office said they received a report on July 18 about a stolen gift box containing cash, gift cards, checks, and other gifts stolen from a wedding on July 15. On July 28, they received additional reports of similar items being stolen from three other weddings, including motorcycle helmets and a jacket.

An investigation and tips from the community led deputies to identify and arrest 42-year-old Brian Keith Starr. Starr was arrested and lodged in the Lane County Jail on charges of theft, felon in possession of a weapon, and possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies were able to return some of the items stolen from one of the weddings that happened on July 28.

The case is still under investigation and its unknown if there are any additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 541-682-4141.

© 2018 KGW