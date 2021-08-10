Deputies seize 337 firearms, including machine guns, from Clackamas County home

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said it's believed to be the largest weapons seizure in the agency's history.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies seized 337 firearms from a Clackamas County home on July 29, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reported Tuesday. The cache of illegal weapons included machine guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and high-capacity magazines.

It's believed to be the largest weapons seizure in the agency's history, according to the MCSO.

Law enforcement officials did not report the exact location of the home where deputies served a search warrant as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. Deputies also found methamphetamine during the raid.

The MCSO said it expects to make arrests in connection with the cache of illegal weapons.

The July 29 seizure comes after deputies recovered 44 firearms at a Gresham home in June.

"The number of illegal guns in our communities is staggering and underscores the challenge we face as a community against gun violence," said MCSO undersheriff Nicole Morrissey-O’Donnell.