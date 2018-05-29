A man who threw a cup of coffee on a McDonald’s manager Friday is wanted by Lacey Police.

Surveillance video released Tuesday shows the man ask the manager at the Lacey McDonald’s on Slater-Kinney Boulevard for a refill after he dumped his 97-cent coffee into his own tumbler. The manager refused, and the man threw the coffee at her face. The man then left the restaurant.

The suspect has not been identified, but is described as a man in his 50’s or 60’s with gray hair and a beard. He was wearing tan pants and bright blue coat.

The manager was treated by paramedics for burns.

© 2018 KING