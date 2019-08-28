KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Central Washington man’s truck was stolen while he was stealing from a nearby business Sunday morning, according to police.

Kennewick police responded to a report of an auto theft at around 6 a.m. in the 500 block of East Bruneau Avenue. The owner of the vehicle, William Kelley, told police someone stole his red 1992 Chevy pickup truck with a maroon canopy. The truck has Washington license plate B96531X. Kelley told police he left his keys on the seat.

Surveillance video shows a male riding a bike spot the keys on the seat. The suspect then throws his bike in the bed of the truck and drives away.

While investigating, police said they learned Kelley had parked in the area because he was stealing items from a business across the street. He was booked into jail on a burglary charge.

Kelley’s vehicle has not been found. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Kennewick police and reference case number 19-33651.