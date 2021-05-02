Washington man charged with entering US Capitol during siege

Jeffrey Grace of Battle Ground was arrested at his home on Thursday.

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — A southwest Washington man has been arrested and charged with entering the U.S. Capitol with a pro-Trump mob during the January deadly insurrection.

The Seattle Times reports Jeffrey Grace of Battle Ground on Thursday was arrested at his home and charged by complaint in Washington, D.C., with one count of unauthorized entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds.

According to charging documents, Grace told the FBI that he and his son went to Washington, D.C., to go sightseeing and attend former President Donald Trump's rally. After the rally, Grace and his son were separated, he said, and Grace walked with others into the Capitol building. Two officers at the door looked overwhelmed and scared, and did not say anything to Grace, he told the FBI.

Grace told investigators he walked to the Capitol Rotunda and didn't go anywhere else in the building, court documents say. He left the Capitol through a broken window after the door he had used before was blocked by officers.