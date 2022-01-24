Urn containing woman's late husband's ashes stolen in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is looking for information that might lead to the suspect who stole an urn containing the remains of a woman’s husband.



According to WCSO, deputies responded to a burglary in progress on Jan. 19 on SE 199th Court in Aloha. The woman whose home was being broken into had called 9-1-1 to report that her home had been entered.



Deputies arrived to search the area with a K9 unit in tow, but no suspect was located at the time. After searching the home, the woman reported that some of her jewelry had been stolen along with the urn that contained her late husband’s ashes.



The stolen urn is described as heart-shaped and painted blue while still maintaining its metallic finish. It is engraved with “James Arthur Bishop, My Love.” The photos provided by WCSO are a close approximation of the urn but not the actual vessel.



WCSO is asking anyone with any information about this burglary or information on the location of the urn to please call them at 503-629-0111 and reference case number 50-22-951.