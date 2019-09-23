PORTLAND, Ore. — Washington County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

The sheriff’s office tweeted Monday that an argument between and estranged husband and wife led to the shooting in the 16800 block of Northwest Germantown Road.

Deputies say there is no danger to the public in connection to the shooting.

No additional information was immediately released.

MORE: Two arrested after police shooting at Hillsboro hotel

MORE: Suspect, officer identified in fatal shooting inside West Salem Goodwill