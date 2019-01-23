WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore — A Washington County man was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s 9-year-old daughter.

David Allan Detgen was convicted last week on three counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He was sentenced to 16 years, 8 months in prison.

The investigation into Detgen began in March 2018 when the girl told school staff she was inappropriately touched by her mother’s live-in boyfriend, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Detgen was previously arrested in Florida for child abuse-related crimes, but those charges were dropped.

Authorities do not believe there are other victims.