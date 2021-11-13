Police search for wanted suspect in Northeast Portland neighborhood

Officers set up a perimeter around Northeast 102nd Avenue to 108th Avenue and Halsey Street to Glisan Street. Portland police asked residents to shelter in place.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are searching Northeast Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood for a wanted suspect who may have fired shots during a traffic traffic stop Saturday evening, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

Officers are searching the neighborhood and have set up a perimeter which includes Northeast 102nd Avenue to 108th Avenue and Halsey Street to Glisan Street. PPB asked people who live in the area to shelter in place Saturday evening.



Around 5:26 p.m. on Nov. 13, officers conducted a traffic stop for a wanted suspect in the area of Northwest 92nd Avenue and Halsey Street. The suspect drove away and officers used spike strips to deflate the vehicle's tires. PPB said at least two people jumped out of the vehicle and as they ran away, officers heard shots fired. No police officers were hurt.

PPB's Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiators Team (CNT) are assisting.

"People might see police dogs and they're also probably [going to see] armored vehicles in the neighborhood and things like that," said Sergeant Kevin Allen with PPB. "Obviously officers in their tactical gear. I know that can be alarming to folks, but that really is done in order to

Police did not release any information regarding why the suspect was wanted.