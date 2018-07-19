BEAVERTON, Ore. — A wanted man led police on a chase through Beaverton Wednesday afternoon, hitting multiple cars before plunging into a pond.

The crashes led to three people being injured.

The suspect, Chase Larrazabal, was wanted for theft in Washington County and eluded officers last week, Beaverton police said.

Officers spotted Larrazabal, at around 2:10 p.m. near Southwest Erickson Avenue and Farmington Road. They tried to pull over Larrazabal but a pursuit began. During the chase, police said Larrazabal tried to ram several patrol cars.

Larrazabal's vehicle collided with a Lexus and Toyota Tacoma before crashing into a pond near Southwest Murray Boulevard and Scholls Ferry Road. Larrazabal, along with a person inside his SUV, were taken into custody.

A woman driving the Lexus was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. Two passengers in the Toyota Tacoma suffered minor injuries.

