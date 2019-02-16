CORNELIUS, Ore. — A man wanted by police was arrested after a standoff in Cornelius on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect, 37-year-old Gilberto Miranda Jr., was barricaded in a home in the 400 block of South 18th Avenue, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at Cornelius.

Washington County Jail

Shortly before 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office tweeted that Miranda was arrested for two felony warrants for meth possession and one count of violating a stalking order.

Detective Mark Povolny with the Washington County Sheriff's Office said the homeowner knew Miranda had a felony warrant and was inside the home, but refused to tell deputies. She also had meth when she was booked into jail, Povolny said. She was booked into the Washington County Jail.