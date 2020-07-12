Waldport city council member killed in attempted burglary

66-year-old Mark Campbell reported fought the burglar and died from his injuries.

WALDPORT, Ore. — An Oregon coast city councilman and prominent Waldport business owner was killed during an attempted home robbery Sunday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out at 3:37 a.m. to the report of a burglary on South Crestline Drive in Waldport. The caller also said that her husband was fighting with an intruder inside the house.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found 66-year-old Mark Campbell dead from injuries he got during the fight. No arrests have been made, a detective said.

Campbell was one of the owners of Crestview Golf Club and a member of Waldport’s city council for 14 years.

Waldport Mayor Susan Woodruff said their whole community was reeling from the news.

"As a prominent business owner, he was always ready and willing to serve his community, offering golf tournament fundraising opportunities to many local nonprofit groups, serving as president of Waldport’s Chamber of Commerce more than once, and generally being a go-to guy for whatever the need," Woodruff said. "Several of us served on city council with Mark for almost 14 years, and we will truly feel his absence!"