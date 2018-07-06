PORTLAND, Ore. – Video shows an angered Portland food cart worker berate and attack a customer while the two were having an argument Wednesday afternoon.

Carlotta Washington confirms a Willamette Week report that she and the worker got into an argument after she tried to pay for her meal, in part, with quarters. The worker is reportedly Islam Elmasry, the owner of Small Pharaoh’s halal cart, located at Southwest 5th Avenue and Stark Street.

The video, taken by Washington, shows the worker cursing at her and then throwing a bottle full of Gatorade at her. Bystanders immediately yelled at the man, calling his actions “uncalled for” and “wrong.” Washington is then heard asking for someone to call police.

Raw video: Food cart owner throws Gatorade bottle at woman (Warning: Explicit language)

Before she began filming, Washington said the worker called her the n-word. She also said he sprayed her with Sriracha sauce after she stopped filming.

Willamette Week reported Elmasry is facing charges of misdemeanor assault and harassment for the attack.

