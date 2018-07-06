PORTLAND, Ore. – Video shows an angered Portland food cart owner berate and attack a customer while the two were having an argument Wednesday afternoon.

Carlotta Washington confirms a Willamette Week report that she and Islam El Masry, the owner of Small Pharoah's halal cart on Southwest 5th Avenue and Stark Street, got into an argument after she tried to pay for her meal, in part, with quarters.

The video, taken by Washington, shows El Masry cursing at her and then throwing a bottle full of Gatorade at her. Bystanders immediately yelled at E; Masry, calling his actions “uncalled for” and “wrong.” Washington is then heard asking for someone to call police.

Raw video: Food cart owner throws Gatorade bottle at woman (Warning: Explicit language)

El Masry told KGW on Thursday that Washington tried to pay with change in the middle of the lunch rush and he was extremely busy. He said he told her he didn't have time to count the change and asked her take her business elsewhere.

Before she began filming, Washington said El Masry called her the n-word. She also said he sprayed her with Sriracha sauce after she stopped filming.

El Masry said Washington brought up race and threw things before he did.

"When you fight someone, you need to get what is inside you out because you are boiling," El Masry said. "You want to make her feel bad as she made you feel bad. It's just action and reaction."

El Masry is facing charges of misdemeanor assault and harassment. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday.

