BEAVERTON, Ore. — Video shows a police officer catch a driver using the shoulder on Highway 26 to get around stop-and-go traffic.

The video from a driver's dashboard camera was posted to Reddit on Wednesday and has since gone viral. It shows the driver of a small vehicle blowing by traffic on the shoulder when an officer suddenly flashes sirens and begins to chase.

Watch the video

Commenters on Reddit said the frustration of seeing the driver use the shoulder as an extra lane resonated with them. Some hailed the driver of a white pickup truck a hero after the driver quickly veered out of the way to allow the officer to chase the traffic dodger.

What appeared to be a story of instant karma seems to be much more. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the video shows the beginning of a chase involving a North Plains police officer.

North Plains police reported an officer pulled over a reckless driver on Highway 26 near 185th Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the traffic stop, the driver gave officers a false name and date of birth. When officers attempted to arrest the man, he started his vehicle and sped away, police said.

While driving away, an officer was dragged about 10 feet and his foot was run over, according to police. The injured officer and assisting officers pursued the fleeing driver again but stopped near the Murray Boulevard exit for safety concerns.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was later released from a hospital.

KGW has reached out to North Plains police to confirm the video's connection to the chase but has not heard back.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Washington County non-emergency dispatch number at 503-629-0111.