PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland family needs the public's help tracking down their stolen dog.

"She is part of my family and I really love her," Denisse Aguiniga said.

The Aguiniga family said Grissy, their 10-month-old French Bulldog was taken from their yard near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Steele Street on Wednesday around 9 p.m.

A home security camera captures a man wearing jeans and a bright yellow shirt walk up to the fence, open it and let Grissy out. The man then closes the gate, scoops her up and walks toward a vehicle waiting across the street.

That was the last time the family saw the dog that is worth thousands of dollars.

The family tells KGW's Mike Benner that they have never seen the man or the car.

The family said they desperately want Grissy back and the whole theft has left them feeling anxious.

"Made me feel mad and insecure," Josie Aguiniga said. "We didn't think about that, somebody opens your fence, he didn't step in but he got into our property."

The Aguinigas have filed a police report and hope their dog will be returned soon.

"If the person who stole Grissy is watching this I just want to say I want her back, she is part of my family and I really love her," Denise Aguinigas said.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Portland Police Bureau.