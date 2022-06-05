WATCH | Driver slams work truck into multiple parked cars in Oregon City

Officers found 14 vehicles that had been crashed into in the parking lot of the Southridge Shopping Center on Thursday.

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Oregon City police cited a driver for DUIIafter they crashed their work truck into more than a dozen vehicles in the parking lot of a shopping center Thursday evening.

On May 5 around 5:32 p.m., police received a report of a truck that crashed into multiple parked vehicles in the parking lot of the Southridge Shopping Center in the 1600 block of Beavercreek Road. Officers found 14 vehicles that had been crashed into.

Oregon City police released video of the incident on their Twitter and Facebook pages. The video shows the white work truck hit a parked vehicle before going into reverse and hitting at least two additional vehicles.

The truck is then seen speeding away and crashing into two more vehicles before jumping the sidewalk and coming to a stop. Two people can be seen running towards the truck at the end of the video clip.

The driver, who has not been publicly identified, was injured and taken to the hospital. Police did not give any information about the extent of their injuries.

"We are thankful no one else was injured during the incident," Oregon City police said in a news release.

Police cited the driver for DUII, reckless endangering and reckless driving. The Clackamas County District Attorney's Office is handling the criminal case.