PORTLAND, Ore. — The names of the victims involved in Thursday morning's robbery, stabbing and carjacking spree in Washington County have been released.

Beaverton police say 72-year-old Janet Risch, of Beaverton, was killed and 53-year-old Debra Thompson, of Beaverton, was critically injured when 20-year-old Salvador Martinez-Romero stabbed them during a robbery at Wells Fargo Bank in the Murrayhill shopping center.

When Martinez-Romero left the bank, he confronted 26-year-old Ian Day in the parking lot of the shopping center. Martinez-Romero stole Day’s car and stabbed him in the process, police said.

Martinez-Romero drove the car south into Tigard where he encountered 50-year-old Martha Bashir in a residential neighborhood near Southwest Walnut Street. Police say Martinez-Romero stole Bashir’s car and stabbed her.

Martinez-Romero took that car to the 11700 block of Highway 99 in Tigard. He ran on foot from the area and was apprehended by police officers from the Beaverton Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Tigard Police Department, officials said.

Debra Thompson is critically hurt but stable at a local hospital. Ian Day and Martha Bashir were taken by ambulance to local hospitals where they were treated and released, police said.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is still investigating this case.

Martinez-Romero was lodged at the Washington County Jail for murder, attempted murder, and two counts of first-degree robbery.

