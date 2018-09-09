PORTLAND, Ore. — It's been more than two decades, but Elizabeth Ebensteiner remembers her sophomore year of high school like it was yesterday.

“Twenty-one years ago when I was in high school, Luis was also at the high school. He was a senior. I transferred in as a sophomore,” Ebensteiner said.

She’s talking about Luis Trybom, the now 39-year-old who last week pleaded 'no contest’ to sex abuse charges involving six victims.

He admitted to telling women and girls he'd help them become models, take photos of them and then sexually abuse them.

But before all that was Ebensteiner's 1997 case. It’s the one that required Trybom to register as a sex offender.

“He got me into a room by myself and sexually assaulted me,” Ebensteiner said. “He told me if I ever told anybody he would kill me.”

She said back then the maximum punishment was community service. Fast forward to 2018 and Trybom got a lot more than that in this most recent case. He received 20 years in prison. Some of the survivors spoke.

“Support groups have been created and public warnings made about this one individual,” said one woman. “I truly believe that if all his victims had a chance to come forward to the court, his sentence would exceed 20 years."

“I was happy that he's finally going to prison. Listening to the victims’ statements, some as recently as just a couple years ago, was gut-wrenching,” Ebensteiner said.

While she feels a sense of closure, Ebensteiner believes there are "a lot more victims" and she said she has a message for them.

“It's not your fault. It's OK," she said.

She's hoping that with Trybom serving time, other survivors might feel more comfortable coming forward to continue building evidence against Trybom.

“Hopefully we can get more time tacked onto his sentence so that nobody has to worry about him for maybe 40 years,” Ebensteiner said. “Keeping him away from other girls is the best thing that you could do.”

In court, Trybom apologized to his victims and said he found God last year. Ebensteiner claims he said the same thing during her case.

Trybom also owned a kid’s soccer business called Portland Soccer Academy. Investigators say none of his victims were involved in his soccer program.

