Victim in fatal SE Portland shooting identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police identified a man who was shot and killed on Nov. 7 as 31-year-old Harold Andrew Major. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined his manner of death was homicide.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Southeast 33rd Avenue between Powell Boulevard and Waverleigh Boulevard. Responding officers found Major, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. They administered medical aid until paramedics arrived but he died at the scene.