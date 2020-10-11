Victim in fatal SE Portland shooting identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police identified a man who was shot and killed on Nov. 7 as 31-year-old Harold Andrew Major. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined his manner of death was homicide.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Southeast 33rd Avenue between Powell Boulevard and Waverleigh Boulevard. Responding officers found Major, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. They administered medical aid until paramedics arrived but he died at the scene.
The shooting is under investigation. Police ask that anyone with information about this incident contact Det. Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or scott.broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Det. Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or rico.beniga@portlandoregon.gov.