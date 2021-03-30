Police identify woman found shot to death in South Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) has identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Sunday.
Kim Lambright, 53, was found dead near the intersection of Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Southwest Capitol Highway. Officers responded to a reported shooting and found her body around 8:30 a.m.
An autopsy found Lambright died of a homicide by gunshot, PPB said.
Lambright’s death was the 23rd homicide in Portland of 2021.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466, or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3774.