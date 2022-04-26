Police identify woman killed in downtown Portland shooting

Police arrested a suspect in the April 10 shooting shortly after it happened. Two women were shot, but only one survived.

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two weeks after a shooting in downtown Portland that left one woman dead and another injured, the Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim who died as Gabrielle Lynn Dozhier, 22.

The Medical Examiner's Office has determined her cause of death to be homicide by gunshot wound, according to a PPB news release.

PPB officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting near Southwest Clay Street and Southwest 12th Avenue at 10:15 a.m. on April 10. Officers found one woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and she later died at the hospital.

A second woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect in the shooting, Kirk Clarence Mickels, was taken into custody later that day and identified publicly on April 12.

He was booked on charges of Murder in the Second Degree, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Assault in the Second Degree, Assault in the Fourth Degree, Kidnapping in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapons.

Portland has seen at least 31 homicides so far in 2022, and most of the victims were killed in shooting incidents, continuing a wave of gun violence that gripped the city last year.