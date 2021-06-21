Victim dies after Saturday night shooting in St. Johns

Alexander Martinson, 19, of Fairview, died after being taken to a hospital; no suspect has been named.

The victim in a Saturday night shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood has died at an area hospital.

Police identified the victim Sunday as 19-year-old Alexander Douglas Martinson of Fairview.

North Precinct officers were dispatched at 9:54 p.m. Saturday to a report of someone shot at North Columbia Way and North Midway Avenue.

They found Martinson critically wounded. He was transported to a hospital by ambulance and died later.

Portland Police Homicide Detectives said they believe members of the community may have valuable information as it relates to this investigation.

No suspect information is being released.