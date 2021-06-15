x
Crime

Vehicle of interest sought in shooting that wounded TriMet bus driver; reward offered

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) on Tuesday released a photo of a vehicle of interest in the shooting of a TriMet bus driver last month.

The driver was shot and wounded on May 22 in Northeast Portland, near 102nd Avenue and Halsey Street. There were passengers on the bus at the time but no one else was hurt.

A bullet went through the front windshield and hit the driver in the shoulder.

Police are looking for what appears to be a dark-colored Kia Soul in connection with the shooting. 

Credit: Portland police
The vehicle of interest in the shooting of a TriMet bus driver in Portland.

TriMet is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the shooter. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is also offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the shooter’s arrest.

Report a tip to Crime Stoppers here.

Credit: Portland police
