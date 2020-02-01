VANCOUVER, Wash — The man accused of killing a Vancouver teen last summer faced her family in a courtroom Thursday morning.

Nikki Kuhnhausen, 17, was strangled to death by a man who had just learned she was a transgender woman, according to court documents.

David Bogdanov, 25, faces a second-degree murder charge.

Kuhnhausen’s remains were found in the Larch Mountain area of east Clark County in December 2019. She had been missing since June.

On Thursday morning, a Clark County courtroom and an overflow room were full of Kuhnhausen's supporters, including her mother, who read a statement:

"He took her from us for no other reason than hatred. He could've just walked away," said Lisa Woods. "Nikki Kuhnhausen had so much potential. She will never graduate from high school, feel the sun on her face or celebrate her 18th birthday. We live with this every day.

"It will never be the same again because he chose to murder my baby girl, Nikki. Who was loved by so many and touched everyone's heart," Woods said.

The judge set bail for Bogdanov at $750,000, prompting an audible gasp from those in attendance who were hoping for no bail.

Woods voiced her sadness outside the courtroom.

"I feel like the justice system just failed my baby one more time. It's like her being murdered all over again,” she said.

Bogdanov’s trial is scheduled for June.

