Vancouver police link 17-year-old to multiple drive-by shootings

Police arrested the teen in connection with four shootings in Vancouver, one in Clark County outside of the city and two in Portland.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police have arrested a teenage suspect in connection with multiple drive-by shootings dating back to at least early April in the Portland metro area, the agency announced Wednesday.

Officers from multiple agencies and SWAT arrested the 17-year-old on Monday. According to the Vancouver Police Department, investigators had connected him to four shootings in Vancouver, one outside the city in Clark County and two in Portland.

One of the Vancouver drive-by shootings happened April 4 on East 30th Street, near the Washington Elementary School campus. A white van was spotted leaving the area at the time, VPD said.

KGW has reached out to Vancouver police for information on the additional shootings, which the agency did not detail in an initial statement. It's unclear if anyone was hurt in any of the linked shootings.

While investigators looked into the series of shootings, VPD said, they recovered a gun from "an associate of the suspect." Forensic testing of the gun connected it to several drive-by shootings throughout the Portland metro area.

Police served a search warrant at the suspect's house on West 31st Street near the Tetra Pak facility on Monday. The white van associated with the April 4 shooting was parked outside, VPD said.

At the time of the warrant, detectives did not find the suspect at home. However, they recovered a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle that matched a shooting in Clark County and another in Portland, 9mm handgun casings that matched several Vancouver shootings, and some items stolen in a "car prowl."

Police later located the 17-year-old suspect at a second house on Northeast Tanglewood Drive near George and Hazel Stein Neighborhood Park. Officers detained the suspect and another juvenile male, who VPD said is a person of interest in several shooting investigations.

The 17-year-old was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on charges for drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.

"The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending based on the other connected shooting investigations and evidence linking the recovered weapons," Vancouver police said,