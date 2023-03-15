Vancouver police arrest suspect in fatal Safeway shooting

Nicholas Martinell-Sterling, 28, is accused of shooting at a group of people following a confrontation at a Safeway on March 11.

Example video title will go here for this video

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting at a Safeway that left one person dead and three others injured on Saturday.

Officers took 28-year-old Nicholas Martinell-Sterling into custody on Tuesday, a few days after the shooting.

On March 11, several men were involved in a confrontation at the Safeway near the intersection of East Mill Plain Boulevard and North Andressen Road around 11:35 p.m. The suspect fired multiple rounds as two of the men were leaving the store, Vancouver police said. As the victims got into a vehicle and drove to a nearby hospital, the suspect continued to fire rounds at the vehicle.

One of the victims, a 28-year-old man, died at the hospital. The three other victims — a 42-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman — all had gunshot wounds. Vancouver police have not identified them or released further details on their condition.

On March 14, Vancouver police arrested Martinell-Sterling at his home around 3:20 a.m. He was taken to the Clark County Jail and he faces multiple charges including murder, assault and drive-by shooting.

Vancouver police said the investigation is ongoing and did not specify whether they are looking for any other suspects in the case.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here