Vancouver police shoot stabbing suspect

A man who police say stabbed his girlfriend was shot by two Vancouver police officers Sunday night.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two Vancouver officers shot a man who confronted them with a weapon after he had stabbed his girlfriend, according to a release from the Vancouver Police Department.

Police were called just after 11 p.m. Sunday to the report of an assault in the 2600 block of T Street.

Arriving officers learned a man had forced his way into an apartment and stabbed the woman inside, and that several other people were working to get him back outside, according to the press release.

Police said when the man got outside he confronted officers and refused commands to drop his weapon. Two officers shot him.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, as were the woman who was stabbed and three people who struggled with him during the initial confrontation, police said.

Police did not release the condition of any of the five people involved.