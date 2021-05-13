VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are searching for a suspect who robbed Columbia Credit Union at Northeast 62nd Avenue and Fourth Plane Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.
The suspect came into the bank at around 1:20 p.m. and showed a note. After he got the money, he left the bank and headed north on Northeast 62nd Avenue.
Police said the suspect is described as a white man in his mid to late 20s with short strawberry blonde hair. He was wearing a light blue polo shirt and denim jeans.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vancouver police tip line at 360-487-7399.