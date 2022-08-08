Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Vancouver

One victim was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. There is no suspect information.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was hospitalized after apparently being shot multiple times Sunday evening in Vancouver.

Vancouver police responded at about 9:07 p.m. to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Northeast 62nd Avenue and Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard, according to a press release from the Vancouver Police Department.

Officers arrived and found a 34-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The officers applied first aid, including chest seals to treat the victim, and emergency medical personnel then transported him to a nearby hospital.

Vancouver police Major Crimes Unit detectives and the Safe Streets Task Force responded to investigate. There is no suspect information as of Monday morning, according to the press release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.