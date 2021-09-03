Vancouver police investigate 2 separate carjacking cases and 2 shootings

The separate incidents happened over the span of 3 hours on Sept. 3 and left three people injured, police said.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are investigating two carjackings and two shootings that happened over the span of 3 hours on Friday. The separate incidents left three people injured.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 3, police said a man and a woman called 911 to report they were shot in their vehicle near Northeast Thurston Way and State Route 500. The two drove themselves to the hospital and their injuries are believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Earlier in the morning around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a carjacking and theft in the 19400 block of Southeast 9th Street. According to police the victim, a man, had been checking his mail and two men in a vehicle pulled up and pointed a gun at him. The suspects then stole his vehicle and cell phone. Police said the vehicle was found abandoned a few blocks away and the victim was not injured.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking and shooting near MacArthur Boulevard and South Lieser Road. Police said the suspect stopped at the intersection and one man in a vehicle ordered him to get out at gunpoint before shooting him in the leg. A second suspect, also a man, tried to steal the vehicle but was apparently unable to drive it away because it has a manual transmission. Police said the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not identified any of the victims and no arrests have been made.