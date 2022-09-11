Orchards woman 'dragged' from her apartment by kidnapping suspect

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said that the suspect made explicit threats as he tried to forcibly take her away.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Deputies in Clark County arrested a man on Saturday after he attacked a woman in her apartment and tried to carry her away by force the day prior, according to the county sheriff's office.

The agency said that a man identified as Mohamed Aly Aboulezz entered the victim's apartment in Orchards around 11 a.m. on Friday, attacking her and forcibly dragging her out the door.

Editor's note: This story contains graphic details that may be hard for some to read.

"The victim and neighbors reported Aboulezz was professing his love to the victim as he dragged her from the apartment," the sheriff's office said. "Aboulezz was also making threats related to forcible sex and death threats."

Neighbors managed to intervene and separate the victim from Aboulezz before Clark County deputies arrived at the scene, the sheriff's office said. The suspect was gone when officers arrived, but he sent several death threats to the victim as deputies were still at the scene.

The victim left for a safe location while the sheriff's office said deputies began looking for Aboulezz. He was not found that day.

Around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, the victim contacted deputies after Aboulezz sent more threats via text. The sheriff's office said that the victim and her friends then worked with deputies to track Aboulezz down. He was arrested in downtown Vancouver.

After his arrest, according to the sheriff's office, Aboulezz attempted to escape and "received minor injuries." He was booked into jail on charges of first-degree kidnapping, residential burglary and fourth-degree assault.

The victim's name and location are being withheld for her safety, and the sheriff's office said that this is still an active investigation.

This case was one of three involving an abduction of a female in the space of two weeks for the agency, CCSO said.