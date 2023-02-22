'I didn't even think twice': Vancouver man thwarts attempted carjacking in Hazel Dell

The suspect allegedly jumped in the vehicle while the victim was adding air to his tires on the passenger side.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — Vancouver resident Bill Black is still processing what was supposed to be a routine stop at a Hazel Dell gas station in Clark County Tuesday morning after fighting off a would-be carjacker.

“I didn't even think twice about stopping,” said Black. “And you know, it might not have been the best decision, but I got my car and my stuff.”

Black pulled up to the ARCO Gas Station on Northeast 99th Avenue to get gas when he realized his tires had low pressure. After he refueled, Black pulled up to the air pump station to add air to his tires.

Surveillance video shows Black putting air in his rear passenger side tire as a man lurks on the sidewalk and eventually walks toward Black’s vehicle. The man hesitates before opening the driver door and immediately gets in.

“I heard the door close and I knew what was going on at that point, said Black. “I just bolted up and went and as soon as I was able to open the door, he was already backing up.”

The would-be carjacker threw the car in reverse, causing Black to slam into the dashboard and windshield. Black was able to wrestle the car into park before throwing a couple of punches at the man, eventually shoving him out.

“I had to be crazier than he was and you know, and it scared him and he's kind of like at one point is like, ‘oh, let me out of here,'…and he took off and it's like you're not going to take my belongings,” Black said.

Black added his instincts kicked in, motivated by what was in his car -- his laptop.

“It wasn't just a car you know, it was my personal belongings, my client's stuff, so it was almost like my family was in there or my business was in there,” he said.

Black also cited Washington’s pursuit law as a reason he took matters into his own hands. Law enforcement requires “an imminent threat” to public safety or probable cause to believe a person inside the vehicle has committed a violent or sexual crime, or escaped from jail.

“I think I would have been feeling more of a victim if I wouldn't have done what I did,” said Black. “And today I don't feel like a victim. I mean, hopefully, this guy has a couple black eyes and he feels like a victim.”