VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man was stabbed, assaulted and robbed by a group of teenagers including his granddaughter, on Monday night, police said.

Deputies responded to a report of a robbery at 2524 Northeast 83rd Way shortly after 6 p.m. and found a 66-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck multiple times and was suffering from other significant injuries. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man was able to inform police that his granddaughter and two unknown teen boys broke into his home and assaulted him before stealing his wallet, cellphone and car.

The stolen car was spotted at around 9:30 p.m. and the driver led officers from five different police departments on a chase. Eventually the driver crashed the car. Three suspects were taken into custody immediately; a fourth ran from the crash scene but was taken into custody shortly after. One of the teens was treated for minor injuries.

The four teen suspects range in age from 14 to 17, police said.

