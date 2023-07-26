Parents of Vancouver man shot and killed in garage seeking answers, offer $15K reward

Authorities reported that Randy West had been shot multiple times. His family hopes a reward will help stir up leads in the case.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Clark County family is still searching for answers, two months after their son was shot and killed in his own garage in Vancouver.

"Some days, I can't believe it even happened. I just can't," said Vivian West, Randy West's mother.

On May 27, Vancouver police found 53-year-old Randy West dead in his garage on Northeast 137th Avenue. Authorities reported that he had been shot multiple times. The medical examiner was ruled a homicide. Information has been scarce and investigators haven't released a motive, but his family has their suspicions.

"Well, the word we got was that they were trying to steal money from him," said Mike West, Randy West's father.

In the few months since his death, the pain of his loss lingers.

"It's not worth a life for a few thousand dollars that he had," Vivian West said.

Randy West's parents explained that he was an avid fisherman, a good carpenter and billiards player, and a person who truly enjoyed life.

"It's been pretty rough on us," Mike West said. "We are both still pretty active with our businesses so during the day we seem to do fairly well ... but when it comes nightfall, it's just not any fun at all to have this in your family. It's just awful."

The couple urges anyone with information to come forward.