Vancouver man convicted of sex trafficking teens

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A federal jury in Portland, Oregon, has found a Vancouver, Washington, man guilty in a teen sex-trafficking scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The jury found 34-year-old Johnl Jackson guilty of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking; three counts of sex trafficking of a child; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; and three counts of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity, according to a Department of Justice news release.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, The Columbian reported.

In 2016, Jackson began coaching Keonte Scott, of Vancouver, on how to traffic Vancouver resident Diana Petrovic, according to the news release. Then they began using Petrovic to recruit and traffic girls.

By 2019, several girls reported to law enforcement they were trafficked by Scott and Petrovic, the Department of Justice said. In one instance a 14-year-old and 15-year-old who ran away from their homes in Lane County, Oregon, said they met the pair at a mall.

Scott and Petrovic gave the girls drugs and alcohol and later took them to Portland to be sold for sex. The girls eventually escaped, the news release said.

The Department of Justice said Jackson, Petrovic and Scott were indicted in 2019 on sex-trafficking charges.

Petrovic pleaded guilty in 2020 to distributing a controlled substance to a person younger than 21. In December, Scott pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking. Both await sentencing.

