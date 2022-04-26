Vancouver police investigate kidnapping after SUV stolen with child inside

A woman told police her vehicle was stolen with her 3-year-old daughter still in the car seat. The mother and child have since been reunited.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are trying to track down a kidnapping suspect who allegedly stole a woman's SUV with her 3-year-old daughter still in the backseat.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the mother called 911 to report that she had parked in her babysitter's driveway in the 4700 block of Northeast 119th Avenue and left her daughter in the car seat while she dropped off her other kids.

When she came outside, she found that her 2022 Volkswagen Atlas with her child inside was gone.

While she was still on the phone with a dispatcher, police got another 911 call saying a man had dropped off a child in a car seat outside the front door of a Sea Mar behavior health clinic on Northeast 65th Street, police said.

Police were told that after the man dropped off the child, he got back into the vehicle and drove off. The mother and child have since been reunited.

The suspect is described as a heavier set white man in his 40s or 50s with brown hair and a beard. The Volkswagen Atlas he stole is gray with Washington license plate CCC3903.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect or vehicle is urged to not approach him and call 911, police said.