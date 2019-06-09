VANCOUVER, Wash. — A woman died at a hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Vancouver on Thursday night.

The driver left the scene after the crash, according to police.

Police responded to a parking lot in the 500 block of SE Chkalov Drive just before 9 p.m. and found the woman down on the ground. She was injured but conscious and alert, police said.

Medics took her to a hospital, where she later died.

Vancouver police say the suspect was driving a dark full-size truck with silver wheels and a black canopy that may have writing on the passenger side. The truck should have damage to the front grill or bumper.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the crash is asked to call 911.

RELATED: Suspected driver arrested in Hillsboro hit-and-run that left woman dead