Vancouver couple suspected of starving, neglecting teen son to death arrested in California

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver couple suspected of starving and neglecting their 15-year-old adopted son to death last year has been arrested in California, police said Friday.

Jesse Franks and Felicia Adams-Franks face charges of second-degree murder and homicide by abuse.

Karreon Franks, 15, was pronounced dead roughly 14 minutes after arriving at the emergency room at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center on Nov. 27, 2020, according to a search warrant filed by Vancouver police.

The Clark County medical examiner determined Karreon died of starvation and neglect. Medical personnel reported he weighed 70 pounds and had scars on his neck when he died, according to court papers.

On May 28, 2021, arrest warrants were issued for Jesse Franks and Felicia Adams-Franks. The couple was arrested on Friday in Stockton, Calif., Vancouver police said. They will be brought back to Clark County to face charges.

According to court records, Felicia Adams-Franks adopted Karreon and his two brothers in 2012.

One week prior to Karreon’s death, Washington Child Protective Services opened an investigation due to a complaint that the boy’s parents had restricted food as a form of punishment for their children, a Vancouver detective explained in the search warrant.

Karreon's special education team told detectives that while in school prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Karreon was always thin and was motivated by food, the search warrant said. His educators said Karreon was active and enjoyed PE class, where he could throw a ball and ride a tricycle.

Karreon’s brothers were placed in protective custody after Child Protective Services opened a separate investigation into the teen's death.