2 teens detained after vehicle crashes into Vancouver home; 5-year-old injured

A 17-year-old and a 14-year-old were detained after a vehicle crashed into a home and started a fire in Vancouver. A 5-year-old inside the home had minor injuries.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies detained two teenagers accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into a home in Vancouver on Sunday. A five-year-old was inside the home at the time and had minor injuries, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the crash near the intersection of Northeast 47th Street and 56th Avenue at 8:12 p.m. on Feb. 5. The vehicle, which deputies determined was stolen, crashed through the kitchen area of a home on the northeast corner of the intersection and started a fire.

Crews with the Vancouver Fire Department arrived within five minutes and found an empty vehicle that had crashed into the first floor of a two-story house, which was significantly damaged. Crews were able to extinguish the fire. A total of 19 fire personnel responded to fire.

Neighbors reported that the people inside the vehicle ran away, the sheriff's office said. Deputies chased the two teenagers, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old girl. The girl was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Justice Center. She faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence, possession of a stolen vehicle and intimidating a public servant.

Deputies have not released the names of the teenagers.

One person inside the house treated at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, the Vancouver Fire Department said.

