UPS driver kidnapped at gunpoint in Parkrose neighborhood

According to police reports, the driver had been delivering packages and was outside of his truck when he was confronted by four suspects.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) are investigating after a United Parcel Service (UPS) driver reported being held at gunpoint, kidnapped and robbed Friday night in the Parkrose neighborhood shortly before 7:00 p.m.

According to police reports, The UPS driver was delivering packages and was outside of his delivery truck when four male suspects approached him.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at the driver demanding he give them his delivery truck, while the other suspects duct-taped the UPS driver's wrists and forced him into their Honda while they followed the UPS truck that another suspect was driving.

A short distance later, the suspects pulled over and proceeded to steal packages from the UPS truck.

The UPS driver was released unharmed and the suspects left in a light colored Honda.