Watch live: News conference on killing of eastern Oregon police officer

A news conference on the death of Joseph Johnson and the arrest of Rene Castro is taking place in Ontario, Oregon.

ONTARIO, Ore. — As Nyssa, Oregon, and the region's law enforcement community mourn the death of Nyssa Police Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson, we're following two major developments in this story Tuesday afternoon: The man suspected of shooting and killing Johnson has made his initial court appearance, and authorities are giving a public update on the case.

Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe has scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. MDT/2 p.m. PDT Tuesday at the public safety training center in Ontario. It will be livestreamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

Johnson, who lived in Ontario, Oregon, died in the line of duty Saturday night. He was 43 years old and worked as a mental health officer with the Oregon Department of Corrections. Johnson served as a reserve officer in his free time.

According to Oregon State Police, Johnson had pulled over a man suspected of damaging property and threatening people at a house in Nyssa Saturday night when the suspect, identified as Rene Castro, started shooting while Johnson was still in his car. Goldthorpe said Johnson died before first responders arrived.

OSP SWAT team members took Castro into custody Monday morning in Ontario after members of that team as well as the FBI, Ontario Police, Malheur County Sheriff's Office, and other agencies surrounded a home.

"Words simply don't seem adequate to describe the relief spreading through the community, mixed with the continued deep grief at the loss of a dedicated public servant," Goldthorpe said Monday after Castro's arrest.

Castro appeared in court Tuesday afternoon through a video link. The Malheur County DA is charging him with five counts: Aggravated murder, first-degree murder, unlawful use of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and fleeing or attempting to flee a police officer.

Bail was set at $1 million on those charges, but because Castro is on probation for a prior offense, he will remain in jail without bail.

Goldthorpe explained that the two different murder charges — aggravated murder and murder in the first degree — reflect differing levels of severity under Oregon law.

Tuesday's court appearance was the first in a two-step arraignment process. Another arraignment hearing is set for Friday afternoon, after the grand jury reviews, and possibly modifies, the district attorney's charges.

From there, Goldthorpe said, the "very complex" case could take a lot of time.

"Defendants do have their rights to investigate and to build their case and to do what they want to do as far as the case goes, so it can take quite some time," Goldthorpe said. "But this first initial process is pretty scripted as far as you have a week to do your grand jury and get that indictment returned.

"It's a sense of relief that the suspect is in custody, but that grief doesn't go away," Goldthorpe continued. "Obviously there's still a lot to do for families and loved ones of Mr. Johnson."

