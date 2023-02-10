University of Idaho moving forward on memorial garden for lost students

While the four victims murdered at their campus home in November 2022 will be honored, the university says the garden is meant to represent all lost Vandals.

MOSCOW, Idaho — There have been memorials, vigils and funerals, all temporary places to grieve Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

Since their murders last fall, the University of Idaho has been working with students to create a permanent place to honor their lives and other enrolled students who died far too young.

"We're hoping to identify space on campus to build a memorial garden and healing space for students, employees and the community where we can come together where we can grieve the loss of our lost Vandals," Dean of Students Dr. Blaine Eckles said.

Eckles says that process started shortly after the murders. A committee of students and university staff have been meeting weekly.



"We have about 150 students and some community members, some employees that are gathering today to brainstorm around what could the healing garden look like, what are some elements they would like to see," Executive Director of Communications Jodi Walker said.

The garden will be dedicated to all enrolled students who never lived to see graduation day.



"We do lose students every year," Eckles said. "Since January, we've lost six students that were currently enrolled. But, we also know what happened last November was a significant tragedy for our campus as well as in our entire community. So, within the garden itself, we'll have a specific memorial honoring the memory and legacy of the four students we lost in November. But, the entire healing garden is all about all the Vandals we lose over the years."

The project is supported by donors. To date, they've raised more than $200,000. The university's College of Art and Architecture will also be involved with the design process. The committee is still a ways out from deciding where the garden will be.



"We were able to identify a couple places on campus that we thought would make sure a good spot for a garden," Walker said. "There were some considerations that went into that from the committee including an area that has some sort of seclusion, privacy, quietness. We don't want it right in the heart of campus. This is a place to go and reflect."

The university told KREM 2 at this point, there are no plans for a memorial on King Road. But, the house will be torn down. The university has not set a date, saying those discussions will continue next semester.

